WALLOWA — A semitrailer overturned on state Highway 82 near milepost 38.5 northwest of Wallowa on Thursday, Sept. 24, when the driver lost control, according to Oregon State Police.
Amrik Singh Badwal, 55, was cited for failure to drive within the lane, OSP reported.
Although it was deemed an injury accident, the driver declined transport to a medical facility, OSP said.
A witness said two other passersby helped Badwal from the semi.
OSP said no other vehicles were involved, but a second vehicle, a utility van, was damaged and had to be towed. OSP did not say how the van was involved in the crash or how long traffic was blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.