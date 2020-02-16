U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley is hosting a Town Hall in Wallowa County on Friday, February 21st, 8:30am at the Southfork Grange, 307 Rosewell, Lostine.
The Lostine Town Hall will be one of Merkley's ten town Hall or community forum meetings next week. Other nearby town hall include
Baker County Town Hall, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 4:30 p.m., Community Connection-Baker, Main Hall, 2810 Cedar St., Baker City, OR,and Union County Town Hall, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 11:30 a.m.at the Elgin Community Center, 260 N. 10th St. Elgin, OR.
Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C.., answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “Whether it’s helping communities recover from flooding, or supporting fuels reduction in wildfire-prone counties, or getting disaster aid for winegrowers and hazelnut orchards in the Willamette Valley, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These town halls will be his 409th, 410th, 411th, 412th, 413th, 414th, 415th, 416th, and 417th as a U.S. Senator.
