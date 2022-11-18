dam.jpg

Another $5 million has been awarded toward reconstruction of the century-old Wallowa Lake Dam, U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of $ 5,041,495 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe, in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other partners to restore sockeye salmon habitat connectivity at the Wallowa Lake Dam.

The news came in a press release issued Wednesday by Oregon's U.S. senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

