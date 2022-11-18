WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of $ 5,041,495 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will be awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe, in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other partners to restore sockeye salmon habitat connectivity at the Wallowa Lake Dam.
The news came in a press release issued Wednesday by Oregon's U.S. senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.
Merkley, who chairs the Senate Interior Appropriations Committee, which funded the program, said sockeye salmon are important not just to the culture of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation and the Nez Perce Tribe, but to the Pacific Northwest.
"So we all owe a debt to these tribes, who are helping restore the 100-year-old Wallowa Lake Dam to restore sockeye salmon populations in Northeastern Oregon," Merkley said. "This federal funding will help increase river flows, which will benefit not just the fish populations, but nearby communities as well through increased recreation opportunities, the protection of drinking water sources and support for ranchers and growers during times of droughts.”
The tribes are but two of the stakeholders in the long-anticipated dam reconstruction. The others include the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District — which owns the dam — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management. Minor stakeholders also are involved, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has jurisdiction over bull trout; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and others.
Delays in funding and rising costs have delayed the start of construction by a year. Groundbreaking is now slated to take place in fall 2024, according to Dan Butterfield, irrigation district president.
The “salmon habitat connectivity” the senators mentioned is a “trap-and-release” system in which fish are attracted to a pond at the base of the dam, drawn out and trucked in a tank to a place in Wallowa Lake where they’ll be deposited, Butterfield said last month.
The dam project was originally expected to cost about $16 million, but rising costs have skyrocketed that estimate to around $21 million, he said.
“This $5 million federal investment to restore sockeye salmon in Oregon’s northeastern corner marks a significant win for fish and the tribes working hard to build back this natural connection,” Wyden said. “This win for the Wallowa Lake Dam also will ripple out into gains for recreation, clean water and river flows that will help ranchers and farmers to weather droughts.”
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced nearly $91 million in grants through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, funded by the recent infrastructure bill and other federal conservation programs and private sources. The $5 million grant will enable a collaboration among the two federally recognized tribes, the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District and the state of Oregon to complete rehabilitation of the dam to balance rural community resilience and economic benefit with improved aquatic habitat connectivity for at-risk fish through engineering and construction at the high-hazard dam to connect hundreds of miles of sockeye salmon spawning habitat.
Merkley and Wyden sent a letter to foundation Chairman J. Michael Cline spotlighting their support for the Wallowa Lake Dam Rehabilitation and Wallowa River Restoration Project. Merkley, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Wyden were able to secure $2 million in the fiscal year 2022 spending bill for the project to support.
