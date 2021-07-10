ENTERPRISE — The buzz of seniors sharing meals together can soon be heard at the Wallowa and Enterprise Senior Centers.
The senior lunch program that had been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions for more than a year is operating once again as of Monday, July 12, at the two centers operated by Community Connections of Northeast Oregon.
COVID restrictions were lifted June 30, but Connie Guentert, CCNO's county manager, said the entity needed an additional OK before it could resume its lunch program.
"As an area agency on aging operating a congregate meal site, we are held to a high safety standard due to the population we serve," she said. "We had to wait for feedback and approval from DHS and OHA."
During the last year, CCNO's Meals on Wheels program had expanded greatly to reach more seniors during the height of the pandemic. Pickup-to-go meals were also available.
"We were still trying to serve our seniors that were not on Meals on Wheels that did not want to be on Meals on Wheels," she said. "Anyone who came to our centers or wanted to come to our centers, we actually offered them Meals on Wheels the last 15 months. We expanded the service greatly outside normal guidelines to be able to serve people."
There were two extra Meals on Wheels routes added by CCNO. Guentert said they expect a large percentage of those people to be back with the center open again for lunch.
"Ninety percent of those people are coming back to the center — which is wonderful," she said.
There won't be an immediate shift back to pre-COVID routes, though. Any transitions back to normal there will be more gradual.
"We're meeting people where they are at," she said. "What that means is those people that were on the COVID route, meeting them where they are at as far as their comfort level."
That means they will continue delivering meals to those on the expanded route if they are not yet comfortable returning to the center.
"We're just moving them over to the normal Meals on Wheels route," she said.
The return of the lunch program, which would serve anywhere from 30 to 60 or 70 people at each center pre-COVID, Guentert said, brings back an important component of life for many in the age demographic — socialization.
"Data has proven that engaged seniors, socialized seniors, tend to live longer, live healthier, active lives than seniors that do not engage and socialize," she said. "The importance in our county, where our population of those over the age of 60 is over 30%, it's very, very important."
While meals are served at the senior center, they are open to individuals of any age.
"Very open, very inclusive," she said. "Non-seniors can come eat at the center, they just have to pay the fully allocated price of $5.75 a meal."
Seniors can give a donation of any price to eat, but it is not required.
Lunch at the center is not dependent on an individual's income, either, Guentert said.
"And I think that sometimes is a misconception that it's a low-income program," she said. "It's not. It's about keeping seniors healthy, active and engaged."
Activities are also returning to the center.
"We partner with Home Health as far as toenail foot clinics, pilates, zoomba, all those activities can now be resumed," Guentert said.
The centers will serve lunches on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning at 11:30 in Enterprise and at noon in Wallowa.
Masks will not be required, but they will be available for anybody wanting one. There also will be extra sanitization measures used by staff, and added availability of sanitizer.
"We want to protect them," Guentert said of the seniors.
She added the center is looking for volunteers, and anybody interested can call 541-398-3840.
As for what Guentert anticipates as lunches return?
"I'm torn. And the reason I'm torn is people have been so excited and been asking for more than a year 'When are you reopening?'" she said. "Part of that lends me to believe we are going to be inundated. The other part of me says people are still worried about COVID exposure. I'm not sure which way it's going to swing, but I sure hope it's big participation."
