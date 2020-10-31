ENTERPRISE — Individuals next week will have an opportunity to offer land proposals for an economic opportunity analysis that could give a boost to Wallowa County.
Stan Foster, president of the consulting group PARC Resources — which is preparing an economic opportunity analysis for eight eastern Oregon counties, including Wallowa, is holding a series of listening sessions throughout the county between Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 7. The six sessions will provide a chance for individuals to propose property to possibly be part of up to 50 acres of land in the county that could become additional employment lands.
"(If) you have property you would like to have considered in these 50 acres we are trying to identify...I'm available for citizens to come out (and talk)," Foster said.
The meetings would give landowners a chance to ask questions, Foster said, such as "I would like my land to be considered. If it is, what would happen? How would that work?"
A 2019 act of the Oregon Legislature — Senate Bill 2 — created the land-use planning process after, Foster said, it was determined the previous land use program was "too restrictive." The bill allows eight counties — Wallowa, Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Sherman, Union and Wheeler — to be part of a process to find more employment land outside of the typical land use processes, according to a press release. These are lands that would be zoned "with commercial and industrial uses allowed," the release said.
Each county will be able to designate up to 50 acres — there can be no more than 10 sites to make up that acreage — outside of a city's urban growth boundary that could be identified by the EOA. The intent is to create more jobs in each county.
"That's exactly the objective, and why the legislature was passed," Foster said of the potential for job creation.
The land could be used for a new business or for another to expand, he said.
The sessions will give individuals a chance to share their views on the need for commercial or industrial use lands and place land under consideration for an EOA.
"Commercial (or) industrial property typically needs to be adjacent to water sources (and) typically likes to be flat ground," Foster said, citing a couple of examples of what could qualify land. "If there's wetlands or something like that, that would probably preclude consideration."
Land use won't be forced on an owner, though, if their property is brought into the fray of discussion.
"In order for us to suggest a property be included, we need a willing property manager," Foster said.
Once the EOA is complete and land is presented, the process then will turn over to county commissioners.
"This process will be going until about the end of march, and the county board of commission will be who determines what is considered," Foster said.
Wallowa and Harney counties are the first two of the eight being looked at in the first biennium, Foster noted.
"We're the guinea pigs," he said.
