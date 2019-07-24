The city of Joseph’s contract with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office proved a sticking point at the city’s meeting on Thursday, July 11. At the meeting, WCSO was supposed to report on hours worked and duties performed. Although a report was sent, no one from the office attended the meeting. WCSO contracts with Joseph to provide extra law enforcement protection for nearly $114,000 per year at approximately 240 hours per month.
According to Mayor Teresa Sajonia, the contract stipulates that a WCSO representative give the report in person, and she asked a note be made to that effect.
During the “Mayor’s Items” section of the agenda at about 1:18 into the meeting, Mayor Sajonia said that she’d felt great frustration regarding ordinance enforcement within the city. Because the mayor cannot give personal directives to the city staff, Sajonia threatened to make complaints to city hall staff as a private citizen.
“We had a hard time passing this last contract with our sheriff’s office,” she said. “The way it got passed was that they would do ordinance enforcement.”
“That’s right,” council member Marty Hamilton added.
Sajonia went on to say that three of the votes on the council were dependent on the sheriff’s office performing ordinance enforcement. She pointed to frustrations with some businesses that obey ordinances while others don’t because they think ordinances lack “bite.”
She also said that as mayor, she could tell the department that they were not following the contract. The mayor also reiterated money the city pays WCSO.
“I want everyone to know that’s where my head is right now,” Sajonia said. “I find it to be a lot of money for the whole thing (contract) not being followed.”
Hamilton asked if any ordinance enforcement was included in the monthly report. “Not that I’ve seen — no,” the mayor said.
Sajonia’s domestic partner, Raider Heck, also spoke up. He said that the city spends $9,000 a month to have ordinances enforced just as the city was coming up on the peak tourist season. He noted that WCSO was supposed to patrol 60 hours per week.
“Sixty hours — not six calls, not 13 calls, 60 hours,” he said.
Sajonia said she felt an obligation to Joseph citizens to make sure their money didn’t get wasted. She added she wished the sheriff had attended the meeting so the issues could be brought up in his presence.
City recorder Belinda Buswell said that she had concerns because she had personally seen city staff approach different addresses regarding ordinance enforcement while deputies in the vicinity actually stayed back and did not lead the way.
“Which puts people in precarious situations, possibly an unsafe environment,” she said. “I feel that needs to go in the record. That should not be tolerated.”
Sajonia ordered Buswell’s request in the record and stated that she was like a rabid dog because she wanted ordinances enforced because she pushed for the contract and expected that ordinance enforcement was a part of the contract, and there wouldn’t be excuses. She said the city had a designated deputy (Violetta) but things were back to being the same as they were three years previously.
City administrator, Larry Braden, said that the $9,000 monthly check was a large amount of money for the city.
Sajonia said the city would keep citizens informed about the issue while Heck suggested that citizens go to city hall and ask for a copy of the contract.
“So that you understand honestly what the county is being contracted to provide, and being paid if it’s provided or not,” he said.
After more discussion, Sajonia closed the subject, saying, “I don’t want to make it a big deal, but it is a big deal.”
In other council news, the city approved nine resolutions ranging from adoption of its yearly budget to increasing city utility fees. The council unanimously passed resolution 2019-09, which stipulated a 10.12 percent increase in basic water fees from $29.60 to $32.60 per month. Resolution 2019-10 increased base sewer rates 10.32 percent from $28.10 to $31 per month. The council ratified an additional $4 per month for the city’s Street Project Fee, from $6 to $10 per month.
None of the proposed fee increases met with any pushback from citizens and all passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.