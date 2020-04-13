Sheriff Interviews
In the primary election, May 19, Wallowa County voters will select one of three candidates for Sheriff: Incumbent Steve Rogers, Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish or Enterprise police officer George Kohlhepp. All three have extensive experience in law enforcement. The Chieftain conducted interviews by phone with each candidate on Thursday, April 9. They did not see the questions in advance. Here is a summary of the questions asked and a summary of each response. Presently the Wallowa County Sheriff’s department consists of six law enforcement street officers, including the sheriff and an undersheriff, three probation officers, seven 911 dispatchers, three reserve deputies, court security, transports, marine work on the Snake River and the lake.
1. Why do you want to be Sheriff of Wallowa County? What experience do you have in law enforcement? How would you change the department?
• Rogers: Experience and a desire to serve the public. Sheriff for 8 years, worked in the Wallowa County sheriff’s office since 1995 and a first responder for 50 years. President of Western Sheriffs Assoc. I have the experience and education and contacts to do it. I’ve made improvements including better vehicles, a new building. Want to continue upgrading our communications system and department.
• Kohlhepp: Sheriff reserve and Enterprise police reserve since 2005, Enterprise officer since 2008. I feel that I can provide better service than anyone else. I was born here and have lived almost all of my life in Wallowa County. There are some things that could be done much better, especially addressing the drug trade here. Would promote a reserve program.
• Fish: Started as patrol officer with Hickory N.C. Police Dept. in 1987. Catawba Co., N. C. Sheriff’s office 1998-2016. Retired as Captain of Community Relations in 2016. Enterprise Police Chief since 2016. Would do for the county what I’ve done in Enterprise: Rebuild the department, add employees, increase training including crisis intervention training. I’d be more visible. I want people to know that I’m there and will be there for them.
2. Do you have any health issues that might affect your ability to perform the duties of sheriff?
• Rogers: (age 67) No. I have a condition called benign essential tremors and have been treated for it since I was 18 years old. It has never interfered with my performance or ability to qualify with and handle firearms. I do not now or ever had Parkinson’s disease. My health is excellent. Had knee replacement last year.
• Kohlhepp: (age 49) No. I had hip replacement surgery two years ago. Gave up rodeo and bronc riding to take care of new hip. I have a responsibility to everyone in the county and I can’t let my personnel fun get in the way. No other issues.
• Fish (age 54) I’m not in triathlon shape but I’m fine. I’m not on any medications or anything like that.
3. What is the most significant issue/problem facing Wallowa County law enforcement?
• Rogers: Budget. The county has done very well keeping us funded. But I have a bad feeling about future funding due to the current way the economy is headed. We need funds to keep officers, fuel vehicles, and do our jobs and effective law enforcement.
• Kohlhepp: Drugs. About 2/3 of our criminal cases last year involved drugs or alcohol in some form. I have drug training and DEA and DPSST training and can train our officers without the need for any additional expenses, would watch over known dealers, and increase programs to combat drug use.
• Fish: The budget is being constrained by virus, making it worse for budget this fiscal year. By next year the budget will be totally different. I haven’t actually looked at the budget to see what they have for additional deputies, training, drug enforcement right now. But will.
4. What equipment, personnel, and training does the sheriff’s office need? How would you find funding for more equipment?
• Rogers: Needs are communications, computers. We need more higher tech equipment. We are getting some including the first in Oregon to use a high tech retina scanner that can detect drugs and alcohol in your system, used for parolees. We can write grants for this kind of thing.
• Kohlhepp: We need better and higher technology equipment, as well as replacing things like bullet proof vests: That’s a man’s life. There are grants available for everything from vehicles to vests. I would transform the undersheriff position into street deputy. I would also look for grants.
• Fish: Vehicles, vests, belts. I’d change the interior of the building somewhat. Depends on grants and budgets.
5 What are your thoughts on school security?
• Rogers: I’m open to talking with anybody about it. Have started conversations with Wallowa School District. I think it’s a good idea, but the school has to invite us, has to want us there. I think there are some federal grants available to help fund positions.
• Kohlhepp: Hugely important that children and teachers feel safe at the school. And that schools are safe. It depends on if the school wants your involvement and funds available. Grants can help. You’ll see us at school events, in the school, and when buses are dropping kids off.
• Fish: Limit the number of entrances. Need to make children safe, reduce school’s liabilities. We want kids to trust officers so they feel comfortable talking with us. Will try to have officer at schools in the morning, consider applying for grant for Wallowa-Joseph resource officer. Enterprise is writing a grant for resource officer.
6 How would you improve law enforcement in outlying communities?
• Rogers: We respond with a deputy when and as we can. If there’s a real need to send a deputy we will. Have deputies who live in some outlying towns and can sometimes make use of them to answer calls more quickly. But can’t dictate where deputies live.
• Kohlhepp: Would increase presence in outlying communities. Whenever we had a deputy go to one, the deputy would spend time driving around the community, stop at the school, getting out to talk with people, and maybe drive back on local roads to increase law enforcement’s presence. When we need boots on the ground we’ll put boots on the ground.
• Fish: I’d personally be a presence in as much of the county as I could. Use SARA model: Scan for problems, Analyze how to address them, Respond then Assess to see if it’s working. I’d work to prevent things; you save a lot more money by addressing issues up front, talking things out, than trying to address things after they’ve become a real problem at the end.
7 There seems to be a lot of times when the Sheriff’s Department has to deal with livestock in the road. What’s your experience as a buckaroo?
• Rogers: We know almost every cattle rancher and we can get ear tag numbers and contact the owners. I’ve had a lot of experience herding cows and talking them back behind the fences—and buffalo, by the way.
• Kohlhepp: Born on ranch in Imnaha. Grew up ranching worked for ranches for 35 years before going into law enforcement including Lewis and Dwayne Voss’ ranch in the Imnaha. Livestock-experienced!
• Fish: Catawba County N.C. had cattle in rural portions. We got horses back in and cows back in. I’ve helped with some brandings here. Back in Hickory (N.C.) they had the livestock auction there, and the cows would get out and run the streets, so we had to get them back to the sale yard.
