Wallowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kim Hutchison offers advice to two young shooters Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise. In front is Rowan Wiedeman and to his left is James Schiefeld.
Proud marksmen display the .22-cal. single-shot, bolt-action rifles they won for their marksmanship Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the youth shoot at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise. From left, are Aubrey Baher, Benjamin Boyd, Tyler Myhatt, Liam Proffitt and Wallowa County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Hutchison.
Jude Graham, right, and Paul Doherty discuss the merits of various types of .22-caliber ammunition with young firearms enthusiasts Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, prior to a youth shoot at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise.
Wallowa County Sheriff's Deputy Kim Hutchison gives a talk on firearms safety to a group of youths prior to their taking part in a youth shool Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise.
It still needs some finishing work, but the new education building at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise was ready to be used and dedicated Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Rowan Wiedeman takes part in the poker shoot Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during the youth shoot at the Eagle Cap Shooters Association range north of Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — The culmination of the dreams and desires of area firearms enthusiasts came to fruition Saturday, Sept. 9, when they were able to dedicate and officially open their new education building at the shooting range north of Enterprise.
“We’re so grateful for the community for support for a place to practice shooting and learn skills safely,” said Bill Oliver, president of the Eagle Cap Shooters Association.
Open houseThe day started with a youth shoot when young people competed shooting .22-caliber, single-shot, bolt-action rifles on the pistol range, where targets are arranged up to 50 yards away.
Oliver said that of the about 100 people who attended, 40 were youths participating in the youth shoot.
“That was the largest number we’ve ever had,” he said.
Among the targets were decks of cards stapled to a board and the shooters had to shoot the best poker hand.
The marksmanship winners were Aubrey Baher, Benjamin Boyd, Tyler Myhatt and Liam Proffitt, who also won .22-cal. bolt-action, single-shot rifles and a brick of 500 rounds of .22 ammunition for their efforts.
Oliver said that 17 youths earned their Oregon Hunter Safety cards Saturday. This was the last year Hunter Safety classes won’t be held at the range, now that the education building is open. This year the class was held at the Enterprise Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
He said other firearms-related groups already have made use of the building, including law enforcement and the Military Motor Vehicle Preservation Association.
No shooting rangeOliver said that in 1998, when he and his wife, Kiyomi, moved to Enterprise, they were dismayed to find no shooting range in the area.
“Twenty years ago this month, about 2,000 people met at the courthouse and decided we’d do something about it and formed the Eagle Cap Shooters,” he said.
The association bought the 160 acres in 2005.
“Thanks to an anonymous donor and members who paid to be life members, we burned the mortgage in 2010,” he said.
But at first it was just the land with no buildings or utilities. Shooters could set up targets, but they had no cover and sufficed with wooden benches. Eventually, they built a shelter for the pistol range and one for the rifle range. They also drilled a water well so they have fresh water on the site.
Construction on the education building started in 2021, but was delayed, due to COVID and supply chain disruptions.
Oliver thanked Steve Wolfe, a former association president, for his help bringing electrical power to the range. Oliver and Wolfe discussed their options and agreed they didn’t want to risk the freshly unmortgaged land with another bank loan, so Wolfe offered a 10-year loan with no collateral. That paid for 25 power poles up Ant Flat Road to the range site and for Pacific Power and Light to run the power lines. Volunteers took care of digging the trench to run the power lines across the land.
The association now has 344 members, all of whom are older than 18. Oliver said they must be 18 to become members, but kids are welcome, too.
“Any member can bring a guest, so that includes many of the kids,” he said. “We want the shooters under 18 supervised.”
Other plansNow, Oliver said, the association can move ahead with other plans. There is still finishing work on the education building to complete, such as drywall and lighting fixtures. He said the actual electric hookup will take place this week.
“Because we have power here, we’re going to be able to install two skeet machines and a trap machine and we hope by next spring it’ll all be operational,” he said.
He had Wallowa High School trap team coach Colby Knifong tell of the 27-member team’s success in state and national competition. The team went to the national competition in Michigan in July, after successfully competing at state.
Oliver and Knifong said that although Wallowa has the county’s only trap team, they’d like to see that change and include youths from Enterprise and Joseph, as well.
Oliver wants to expand it beyond the youths.
“We’d love to see an adult men’s and women’s trap league,” he said.
Oliver said an indoor .22 range is another idea being considered.
