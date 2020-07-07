If the Enterprise School District passes the $4 million bond measure they have placed on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot, the district will receive a $4 million state matching grant. The project will move forward only if the bond on the ballot is approved. Bond and matching grant funds are expected to:
● Replace roof
● Address storm water runoff problems
● Improve accessibility, including elevators in junior and senior high and lift or ramps to gym
● Remodel key restrooms to ADA standards
● Abate asbestos
● Improve safety and security, including security cameras, key card system and secure entry vestibules in junior and senior high
● Modernize science classrooms
● Update junior high locker rooms
● Install hydronic water piping to serve new HVAC distribution
● Install energy efficient windows, replace sidewalks, repair asphalt
● Pay bond issuance costs
The district would establish a citizen oversight committee to ensure proceeds are used for purposes indicated.
