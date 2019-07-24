The sheriff’s contract
The City of Joseph sent a copy of its contract with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. According to the contract, the sheriff is not required to send a representative, only a report: Per No. 2 under the Requirement of County section: “The sheriff shall also provide a written monthly summary to the City of all law enforcement activities within the city limits for that month.”
The section regarding ordinance enforcement appears somewhat vague: “The parties hereby agree that violations of State Statutes and City Ordinances shall be referred to the Wallowa County District Attorney for review for the filing of criminal or other charges in Wallowa County Circuit Court of the State of Oregon ... County agrees that District Attorney for Wallowa County may prosecute as required by State Statue al (sic) violations cited by the Sheriff or his deputies in the City of Joseph ... “
- By Steve Tool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.