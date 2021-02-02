WALLOWA LAKE — Signup opens Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. for the 34th annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers that will take place in July at Wallowa Lake Lodge.
Called “Resilience,” this year, the event takes place July 12-18.
Adult workshops cost $855 or $770 for Fishtrappers. Youth workshops cost $550.
Participants are urged to choose a a weeklong writing workshop in their favorite genre: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, lyric essay or short story. Plus for the first time, Fishtrap is offering a special writing workshop in children’s literature.
Each workshop is limited to 13 participants, giving everyone the opportunity to build connections with a world-class instructor and their fellow writers. Summer Fishtrap also brings a one-of-a-kind literary experience through daily craft talks, discussions, open mics, readings and a keynote address from award-winning poet Frank X Walker all in the inspiring setting of Wallowa Lake.
The workshop instructors include nationally recognized and award winning authors JaNay Brown-Wood, Oregon poet laureate Anis Mojgani, Beth Piatote, Frank X Walker, Ellen Waterston, Joe Wilkins and Leni Zumas. Summer Fishtrap also offers two Youth Workshops led by Bend creative laureate MOsley WOtta and educator Whitney Chandler.
Participants are urged to feel at ease by registering early to get in the writing workshop they most want to attend. Fishtrap is planning for an in person conference at the lake, but will not put individual health or the health of the local community at risk. Summer Fishtrap was successfully converted into a “virtual” conference in 2020 and if necessary, Fishtrap will work to make it even better in 2021.
Go to Fishtrap.org to register and to see the full lineup of workshops and instructors.
