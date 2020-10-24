The annual window for individuals to shop for health insurance through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace opens on Sunday, Nov. 1, and those people who do not have access to health insurance through work or who do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan, will have until Dec. 15 to make changes for 2021, according to a press release.
Individuals can find out if they can qualify for help paying for coverage, look at available plans, and see what plans cover and cost, at oregonhealthcare.gov/windowshop.
In 2020, more than 74% of those who enrolled through the marketplace received a subsidy to help with their payments, and those averaged $140/month. Individuals making less than $51,040, or families of four with a combined income of less than $104,800, may be eligible.
For questions or additional information on what is available in Wallowa County, contact Vixen Redford-Wecks at 541-398-2539 or vradford@neonoregon.org.
