JOSEPH — Applications for the 2021-22 Chief Joseph Days Court are now available at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Office located at 401 N. Main St. in Joseph
Applications are due back to the rodeo office by Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.
The office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tryouts will be Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Teah Jones at 541-263-1323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.