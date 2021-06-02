The Oregon Health Authority has reported a new case of COVID-19 in Wallowa County each of the last two days, with a case Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2, bringing the overall total in the county to 189. They are the first cases reported in close to two weeks. The last day a case had been reported was May 19.
The number of vaccinated individuals is also increasing. As of Wednesday, 3,188 people in the county had received at least one shot of one of the three vaccines.
Statewide, 66% of residents 18 and older have received a dose.
