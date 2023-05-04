ENTERPRISE — Three seats on the five-member Wallowa County Health Care Board of Directors are up for election on the May 16 ballot — and each of the three incumbents seeking new four-year terms is facing a challenger.

The Wallowa County Health Care District is a municipal organization — a form of local government established, most typically in rural areas, to help health systems in those areas remain economically viable. Like other health districts in Oregon, the Wallowa Health Care District collects property taxes (in Wallowa County, the district collects about $1 million a year in taxes; the bulk of its roughly $50 million budget comes from fees for services provided.) And, as in the case in other health districts, it’s governed by a publicly elected board.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.

