Enterprise Elks Lodge #1829 recently held their annual free-throw competition in Quinn Court at Enterprise High School, on Thursday, Dec. 16. The following students from Enterprise, Joseph, and Wallowa Schools competed for a chance to advance to the Northeast District hoop shoot that was later held on Jan. 9 in Hermiston, and. Winners at district reached the state hoop shoot, which was held Feb. 26 in Silverton.
8-9 year old boys: Declan Stangel, Sorrin Bronson, Swade Shetler. Stangel was the winner, making 12/25 free throws. Declan, from Enterprise, also was the District winner at Hermiston, shooting 7/25, and 3/5 in the tiebreaker with Joel Wilson of Heppner Lodge #358. Stangel competed at the state hoop shoot.
8-9 year old girls: Selah Mildrexler, Paizly Grover, Mila Alexis. Mildrexler was the winner, making 14/25 free throws. Selah, from Enterprise, also was the district winner, advancing to the state hoop shoot.
10-11 year old boys: Tilden Botts, Hayden Wood, Caleb Beachy. Botts was the winner, shooting 9/25. Tilden, from Enterprise, also was the district winner, shooting 17/25, advancing to the state hoop shoot.
10-11 year old girls: Teagan Tillery, Haillie Duncan. Tillery was the winner, shooting 7/25. Teagan, from Wallowa, competed in the district hoop shoot, placing 2nd, shooting 5/25.
12-13 year old boys: Nate Cameron, Quinten Arellano. Cameron was the winner, shooting 15/25. Nate, from Enterprise, competed in the district Hoop Shoot, placing 3rd, shooting 8/25.
12-13 year old girls: Ashlee Meyers, Owyhee Harguess, Kaydance Payne. Meyers was the winner, shooting 11/25. Ashlee, from Joseph, was also the district winner, shooting 13/25, advancing to the state hoop shoot.
At the state hoop shoot, two of the local competitors took second and two took fourth. The winners of state advanced to regionals. State results were:
8-9 year old girls: Selah Mildrexler was 2nd in state, with 13/25 free throws
8-9 year old boys: Declan Stangel was 4th in state, with 12/25 free throws
10-11 year old boys: Tilden Botts was 4th in state, with 11/25 free throws
12-13 year old girls: Ashlee Meyers was 2nd in state, with 15/25 free throws.
