ENTERPRISE — Six people are the recipients of this year’s scholarships given to employees of Wallowa Memorial Hospital or another local health care nonprofit, according to a press release.
The six winners and how they plan to use their scholarships are: Shannon Barnhart, towards board certification as a geriatric clinical specialist in physical therapy; Elvie Bevers, towards a RN license; Krystal Butterfield, towards continuing education in pelvic floor function, dysfunction and treatment; Amanda Vieira De Melo, towards a bachelor of nursing degree from Oregon Health Sciences University; Stacey Karvoski, towards executive level leadership training; and Ashley Sullivan, towards certification from the American Academy of Professional Coders as a certified professional compliance officer.
The two scholarships include the Gwen and Gladys Coffin Memorial Scholarship and the Edgar Burbridge and Frances Boyd Burbridge Scholarship. Each offers up to $2,000 towards education and training, and both require applicants be local residents who are committed to staying in the county.
The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation usually offers two scholarships each year. But this year, six worthy applicants met the criteria, so the foundation board, with additional support provided by the hospital, awarded all six.
The Coffin scholarship was started in 2011, spearheaded by their daughter, Gail Swart, a foundation board member from 1996 to 2019. The Burbridge scholarship was started in 2018 by Gene Boyd, the brother of Frances.
