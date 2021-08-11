ENTERPRISE — The upgraded Enterprise Skate Park is officially open for use.
The park was full of young and young-at-heart skateboarders, bike riders, scooter riders and rollerbladers breaking in the recently finished park during a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 7.
The project was the culmination of close to nine months of work spearheaded by Ron Pickens, drug and alcohol prevention coordinator at Building Healthy Families, and students in the alternative education program who fundraised and promoted the project since late 2020.
“This project, without the community support, without everybody’s involvement, would not have happened,” Pickens said during a presentation to the crowd of at least 200 people. “We thank the community for coming together.”
Pickens shared the details that fell in place in the past nine months that resulted in the skate park getting all new metal ramps — including a halfpipe — to replace wooden ones that had been there for about two decades.
“This is all student driven. These kids truly want to see something in this community that would be a healthy activity and bring everybody together,” Pickens said.
And while Pickens had invited skateboarder and motivational speaker Brandon Novak to speak at the opening event, it was a story from Joshua Bridgewater, who led the charge to get the first skate park built, that stole the show.
Bridgewater, 47, who now lives in Long Beach, California, made the 20-plus hour drive to Enterprise when learning that the skate park was being upgraded.
In the late 1990s, Bridgewater moved back to Enterprise after living and attending school there for a time as a teenager in the late ‘80s.
He said he was probably the only skateboarder in town, and maybe in the county.
“Back then, I believe I converted two kids. I use conversion lightly,” he said. “Skateboarding isn’t about converting people, it’s about stoking each other out. A really positive outlet.”
Family circumstances led to Bridgewater moving from the area for about a decade. He returned in his early 20s, still as one of the few skateboarders in the community, he said, and decided there was a need for another outlet for youths.
“This community needs a skate park. Something for the kids that were like me, that didn’t go the path of traditional sports, that were attracted to maybe some extreme sports, whether it be skateboarding, rollerblading,” Bridgewater said. “I started hitting the pavement, did some research (and) went to City Hall.”
Support for the skate park grew — not only among youths, but parents, too.
“I put all my heart and energy and whatever money we could raise into the park,” he said. “There was no concrete here. This was the proposed spot.”
The money raised — Bridgewater said it was about $20,000 — funded the concrete pad.
Ramps were constructed shortly after through a donation.
Bridgewater, though, didn’t get to see the project to fruition, moving before the ramps were completed.
“This is visually the first time I’ve seen new ramps on the block of concrete that has so much sweat, blood and tears (of ours),” he said. “My original had a mini halfpipe on it. That never came to fruition until today.”
That Bridgewater could even dip into the halfpipe Saturday is a marvel in itself. He said he was recovering from the latest set of what is now 41 surgeries related to being born with spina bifida. He is partially paralyzed from the waist down.
Yet he has continued to be an advocate for the sport, and uses it in his work with special-needs youths.
“I can tell you this is an awesome outlet for the youths of all ages,” he said. “You can skate despite limitations, physically, mentally, whatever. No matter what your home life is like … you can ride a skateboard. It’s for everybody, boys, girls, all ages.”
