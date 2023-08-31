The Enterprise School District Board of Directors approved a resolution to place a $4 million bond on the Nov. 3 ballot to fund repairs, and make the school a safer, more secure place. The bond, if passed, will be matched by a $4 million grant from the state, allowing a total of $8 million in work.
The flat-top membrane roof of Enterprise High School will be replaced with a peaked roof this year in an $8 million refurbishment project planned by the Enterprise School District. Other improvements, such as energy-efficient windows and HVAC, also are planned.
The Enterprise School District Board of Directors approved a resolution to place a $4 million bond on the Nov. 3 ballot to fund repairs, and make the school a safer, more secure place. The bond, if passed, will be matched by a $4 million grant from the state, allowing a total of $8 million in work.
The flat-top membrane roof of Enterprise High School will be replaced with a peaked roof this year in an $8 million refurbishment project planned by the Enterprise School District. Other improvements, such as energy-efficient windows and HVAC, also are planned.
ENTERPRISE — Members of the Enterprise School Board say they're frustrated with the pace of work on a $4 million bond construction project at the school — and during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, they grilled the project's general contractor about the delays.
"We have had a great relationship with you though this, but we feel hijacked," Heather Melville, vice chair of the board, told Dave Rogerson of McCormack Construction of Pendleton, the general contractor on the project. "Driving by this summer and not seeing 30 or 40 workers out (on the scene) … and we feel like 'Where did the ball get dropped?' This project timeline has shifted beyond what the public was told.”
Melville added: “Kids were driving by the week before school and they are seeing plywood and jacked-up concrete and we are trying to answer questions as best we can ... Granted, this bond project has been pretty up and down with COVID and supply-chain issues, and doubling our roof costs, but we have totally been rolling with that and trying to work so hard with you guys."
Rogerson told the board that the project has faced a number of unexpected curveballs, and that McCormack was dedicated to seeing the project through to the end with a minimum of disruption to students, teachers and staff members.
The project
District voters approved a $4 million bond measure in 2020. The district received an additional $4 million state grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, and several other grants, for a total of $8.85 million for needed repairs to district buildings and facilities.
After a one-year delay on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work was slated to take place over the summers of 2022 and 2023, when students were not on campus.
But after work began, supply-chain issues prompted additional delays for McCormack and its subcontractors, and many of those issues continue to hobble the project.
Unfinished business
Board members touched on a number of items they said need attention as the project continues:
• Work on the roofs needs to be completed before winter to avoid water damage.
• The discovery that an electrical vault is in an unexpected location has delayed construction of a ramp into the Quinn Court gymnasium. The Quinn Court ramp is expected to be done on Oct. 1, minus the railing, which will be fabricated in La Grande, Rogerson said. The railing is expected to be ready in mid-November. Melville said the ramp needs to be completely done and ready to use by the time basketball starts in December since basketball is the district’s biggest draw.
• Improper lighting outside the building near the ramp, which potentially creates unsafe conditions for visitors who are unfamiliar with the uneven terrain.
• Board Chair Mandy Decker said faculty members were unhappy with the plywood covering the windows in the elementary school. Rogerson said glazing for the windows has been delayed because of supply-chain issues, but plexiglass has been installed to make the windows more visually appealing. In addition, he said, workers planned to paint some of the additional plywood that is more visible to students and the public.
McCormack's response
Rogerson told the board that the project has faced a number of curveballs, including the discovery of the electrical vault in a location where schematics didn't show it.
He said McCormack and its contractors are trying to be mindful of completing work in sequence so nothing is damaged by doing work out of order, which could cost the district more money. He added that McCormack is mindful of not causing unnecessary interruptions for students and teachers and that the company is dedicated to seeing the project through to the end.
In addition, he said, many of the items remaining to complete are things that the public sees on a daily basis. What the public doesn't necessarily see, he said, are the already-finished projects that tend to be on the interior of the buildings.
Phone calls to Rogerson on Thursday seeking additional comment about the project were not immediately returned.
Other work
Other areas of focus during the meeting included:
• The middle school storefront is set to be completed Sept. 14.
• The HVAC system is nearing completion. Apollo Heating and Air Conditioning is on site. Pumps are being repaired and will require a couple of weeks additional work. A rough completion date is Sept. 14.
• Work is continuing to adjust the security system and make final installations. The system is scheduled to be mostly complete by Friday, Sept. 1.
• A 25-foot-tall flagpole is on order and is expected to arrive soon.
• Lighting around the gym.
• Downspouts.
• An unfinished corner in the upper level wrestling deck.
• Doors, locking systems, and striker pads.
• Parking that complies with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 in the home economics room at the school, 201 SE Fourth St. in Enterprise. The meeting also will be livestreamed over Google Meet; a link for the meeting will be posted on the district's website, enterpriseschool.org/en-US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.