ENTERPRISE — Members of the Enterprise School Board say they're frustrated with the pace of work on a $4 million bond construction project at the school — and during a special board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29, they grilled the project's general contractor about the delays.

"We have had a great relationship with you though this, but we feel hijacked," Heather Melville, vice chair of the board, told Dave Rogerson of McCormack Construction of Pendleton, the general contractor on the project. "Driving by this summer and not seeing 30 or 40 workers out (on the scene) … and we feel like 'Where did the ball get dropped?' This project timeline has shifted beyond what the public was told.”

