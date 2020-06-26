A Cessna 182 with a family of four on board crashed at Memaloose airstrip, near Hat Point in eastern Wallowa County early Thursday evening, said Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers.
Both parents were transported by air ambulance. The two children were not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the NTSB. Further details will be published as they become available.
