The recent balmy weather and relatively scant snow from storms on the north side of the Wallowas has produced a relatively thin snowpack for the Wallowa River watershed, according to data from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
While the overall snowpack in the Powder, burnt, Imnaha, and Grande Ronde River watersheds stands at 105 percent of normal, SNOTEL sites on Mt Howard report an 80% snow pack and Aneroid Lake reports only 75%.Apparently, this year the northern side of the Wallowas have been shorted on precipitation, while Baker and Union Counties can boast totals that average slightly about 100%. Moss Springs, on ridges west of the Minam River, holds 117% of normal snowpack.
Still, snow levels have improved somewhat over January, when the entire regional snowpack measured just 60% of normal, and summer steam flow forecasts for the Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha basins were just 48 to 88 percent of average.
But it is only the beginning of February. In some previous years, snowfall in the latter part of winter has brought snow totals up to and in excess of normal. The Oregon Dept. of Forestry long term seasonal forecast predicts a wet but somewhat warm winter overall, and a cold, wet April.
