ENTERPRISE — Recently, Soroptimist International of Wallowa County announced 10 winners of its 2021 high school and continuing education scholarships. The awards for these students ranged from $1,000 to $5,000. Combined, the winners received $21,000.
The top award was a $5,000 continuing education scholarship for "a woman pursuing a degree past the first year of study," Soroptimists said in the announcement. That award went to former Joseph graduate and current Lewis-Clark State College student Alexis Sykora. Sykora is studying radiography, with the goal of becoming an x-ray technologist.
Seven awards of $2,000 were given to the following students entering their first year at a four-year program:
Ella Moeller, Wallowa, who is pursuing a nursing degree at Boise State.
Sabrina Albee, Joseph, who is pursuing a mental health/psychology degree through Southern Oregon University.
Casidee Harrod, Enterprise, who is pursuing a dental hygiene degree through Oregon Technical Institute.
David Salim, Enterprise, who is pursuing a music and sound engineer degree at the University of Idaho.
Trace Evans, Enterprise, who is pursuing a degree in history education at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Claire Farwell, Enterprise, who is pursuing a degree in secondary education through Gonzaga.
Two additional students received $1,000 pro-tech scholarships to be used in two-year or less programs:
Dezaria Bathke, Enterprise, attending a radiology technician program located in Bend through Linn-Benton Community College.
Josey Wearin, Joseph, studying in the animal science program at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. Wearin may continue her education at Oregon State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.