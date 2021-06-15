ENTERPRISE — A Soroptimist Continuing Education Scholarship, in the amount of $5,000, is being offered to an upperclassman woman who is continuing her education at a college or university.
Soroptimist is "a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment," according to a press release.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Wednesday, June 30. Scholarship applications are available online at wallowacountysoroptimist.org.
Submit applications to Soroptimist, P.O. Box 127, Enterprise, OR 97828.
Call 541-263-2276 for more information. Visit the website, search "Soroptimist International of Wallowa County" on Facebook, or go to Soroptimist-wallowacounty-auction.org.
