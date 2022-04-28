ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Soroptimists are accepting applications for The Fellowship Award, the organization announced Thursday, April 28.
The $2,000 award is presented annually to a woman continuing her education in a postgraduate program. According to a press release, qualified applicants include a woman who:
• Is a Wallowa County resident.
• Is established in business or profession.
• Conducts her business/profession competently and ethically.
• Has a bachelor's or master's degree from an accredited college/university.
• Presents a plan of "worthwhile" study in a postgraduate program at an accredited college/university that leads to an advanced degree or that enhances standing her business/profession.
• Provides other information the committee deems necessary.
Applications are due by June 1. They are available online at www.wallowacountysoroptimist.org. When completed, they can be mailed to Soroptimist, P.O. Box 127, Enterprise, OR 97828.
For more information, contact Janet Pulsifer at 541-398-1089.
