ENTERPRISE — Soroptimist International of Wallowa County is accepting applications for its large grant community project award.
The project should support the Soroptimist mission: improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
The $5,000 grant for community projects is awarded to one or more Wallowa County organizations to fund cultural, educational, and civic activities or charitable causes. Programs supporting the enhancement of community health, education, the environment, or the advancement of the status of women and children will be considered.
Applications must include a project budget which includes administrative and operating expenses as well as program delivery expenses. Requests for $1,000 to $5,000 will be considered and more than one project may be awarded grant money. Individuals are not eligible for the grant.
Soroptimist International of Wallowa County receives most of its income from the Soroptimist Thrift Shop in Enterprise. In addition to supporting projects throughout the county, the shop awards scholarships for postsecondary education to county high school seniors and supports women returning to college for degrees.
The deadline for completed applications is April 15.
Applications are available at the Soroptimist Thrift Shop on Fridays and Saturdays, by calling Ann Browder at 541-398-0449, or by visiting the Soroptimist website, wallowacountysoroptimist.org. The Thrift Shop is located in the Odd Fellows Building at 105 NE First St. in Enterprise.
