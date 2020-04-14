LIGHTS ON FOR OUR HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS!
On Monday night at 8:20 p.m. the lights of all three football stadiums in Wallowa County came on. There were no games. No athletes. No cheering fans. But there were lights and a few spectators.
The lights were on to honor each school's graduating seniors. And they will continue to be turned on each Monday night at 8:20 p.m. and will remain on for one minute of each school day canceled by COVID-19 shutdown through the end of this school year.
The trend of turning on stadium lights is now a national one: #bethelight. The idea evidently sprang up in small communities in Texas, according to a Fox News story. Mitch Frye, Wallowa High School athletic director, said that the idea traveld to Oreogn from in Colorado. It was soon picked up in Madras, Oregon, and spread across the state, especially in rural schools. Wallowa High School principal David Howe heard about it and by late last week all three schools in Wallowa County had joined the trend.
The principals of our three high schools have issued the following joint statement:
In honor of our senior students, Wallowa, Enterprise, and Joseph will be turning on their football lights on as a symbol of hope and support for all our high school students beginning on Monday 4/13/2020.
We want all of our students and especially our seniors to know how important they are to us and we care for each and every one of them.
The lights will come on every Monday through the end of the school year at 20:20 military time in honor of our seniors (8:20 pm) and will light up the stadium for one minute of each school day lost during this pandemic.
