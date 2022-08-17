WALLOWA — The start of school in the Wallowa School District will be delayed four days because of the extensive damage caused by the Thursday, Aug. 11, hailstorm.
School, which had been scheduled to start Aug. 25, will start instead on Monday, Aug. 29, said Wallowa School District Superintendent Tamera Jones.
“We want to give families and staff more time to get things cleaned up, this is a community tragedy," she said.
Within the Wallowa community almost every roof was seriously damaged, cars were destroyed, windows were shattered, people sustained concussions and large trees were uprooted, Jones said.
Jones said it has been remarkable how people in the community have rallied together to help each other out in the midst of the disaster.
“The response to the storm has really shown the strength of the Wallowa community and the surrounding area. Neighbors are helping neighbors and people are banding together. Support has come from everywhere," she said.
On the Wallowa School District’s campus, the roofs of all of its buildings were damaged so severely they will have to be replaced, Jones said. Tarps have been placed over the roofs of the high school gym and the building housing the school district’s vocation-agriculture and music programs. Sealing work has been done on the roofs of the other buildings as a temporary repair measure.
Water has leaked through a number of the roofs, causing damage to classrooms, Jones said.
The storm also destroyed the school district’s greenhouse, the scoreboard and its football field lights. Jones said the glass from the lights will have to be vacuumed from the football field.
Jones said that amazingly, only one window of a school district building was cracked during the storm.
