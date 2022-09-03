SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday, Sept. 3, in response to the Double Creek Fire burning near the community of Imnaha in Wallowa County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to take unified command immediately. The fire is estimated to be 10,000 acres in size, and Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish has issued Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.

