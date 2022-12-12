Gun measure 114

Measure 114, the gun-control initiative narrowly approved by voters in the November election, remains on hold as the state Supreme Court elected not to intervene in a lawsuit filed in Harney County. 

The Oregon Supreme Court has declined to intervene to block a Harney County judge’s order that temporarily stops a voter-approved firearms measure from going into effect.

The state Supreme Court’s order prevented Measure 114 from taking effect last week as litigation around the measure proceeds in court. Without the Harney County judicial order and the Supreme Court’s decision, the measure would have banned the sale of high-capacity firearms magazines with more than 10 rounds starting last Thursday. It would also have and put a permit system in place for firearm purchases that requires buyers to undergo a training course with a law- enforcement-certified instructor.

