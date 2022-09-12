LA GRANDE — One case of wolves killing livestock in Union County was reported by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in the ODFW’s Livestock Depredation Investigation Report on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to the state, on Sept. 7, a herder found a 100-pound dead sheep in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue were missing from the rear of the hindquarters. It was estimated that the sheep died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.

