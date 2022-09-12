LA GRANDE — One case of wolves killing livestock in Union County was reported by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in the ODFW’s Livestock Depredation Investigation Report on Monday, Sept. 12.
According to the state, on Sept. 7, a herder found a 100-pound dead sheep in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue were missing from the rear of the hindquarters. It was estimated that the sheep died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
There were as many as four canine punctures on the neck behind the head. The diameter of punctures was a quarter of an inch and depth of trauma at the throat was greater than 1-1/2 inches, though the neck was not broken, which is consistent with wolf depredation.
The state confirmed depredation is attributed to the Balloon Tree Pack, which is known to roam north of Elgin.
In late 2019, OR63 dispersed from the Noregaard Pack and became a resident in the southern portion of the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit. OR63 was documented with another wolf in early 2020.
In April 2021, the breeding male and female — OR63 — of the Balloon Tree Pack bred for the first time in 2020. The pair produced three pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair.
In 2021, the Balloon Tree Pack produced three pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair, with seven wolves in the pack.
