ENTERPRISE — The largest wildfire in Oregon was an active one on the Labor Day holiday.
Fire activity increased on the southern end of the Double Creek Fire near Freezeout Road and firefighters and task forces from the State Fire Marshal implemented structure protection and activated sprinklers installed around homes in the area.
The Double Creek Fire has burned 53,539 acres, according to the Tuesday, Sept. 6, update. The blaze is still zero percent contained, and there are 580 personnel assigned to fight the fire.
According to a press release from the Type 1 overhead team that’s managing the Double Creek Fire, tactical firefighting aircraft were not able to assist firefighters on the ground Sept. 5 due to gusty northwest winds and an inversion over the area. Firefighters will spend Sept. 6 evaluating the fire along the Freezeout Road and State Fire Marshal resources will continue to protect structures in the area.
“They’re not calling it contained, but they have a lot of control lines in place,” said Brentwood Richardson, a public information officer with the Type 1 team in Joseph.
He said Sept. 6 that a high-pressure ridge was coming in that afternoon and thunderstorms were expected Sept. 7-8. A red flag situation would be from 6 p.m. Sept. 6 through 8 p.m. Sept. 7, meaning the potential for rapid fire growth.
“They’re doing a good job of holding the fire east of the (Imnaha) river,” he said.
One of the concerns is finding a place to construct bulldozer lines as firebreaks in the Imnaha Canyon country, since the ridges there run north to south. Dozer lines would best be constructed on east-west ridges, of which there are few in the area.
State Fire Marshal task forces will also support firing operations along the Imnaha River. Fire crews will continue dozer and hand line construction above the powerline along the Imnaha River corridor and continue firing operations to keep up with fire spread to the north.
On the north end of the Double Creek Fire, firefighters will scout for opportunities to construct a control line. State Fire Marshal resources will develop a structure protection plan for the town of Imnaha.
The Double Creek Fire, which was caused by lighting, is a “full suppression” blaze, which means officials are trying to douse it as soon as possible.
Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations have been issued by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. A Level 3 “Go Now” is in effect for the town of Imnaha and south to Freezeout Road. A Level 2 “Get Set” is in effect for the area from the town of Imnaha north to Fence Creek, including the lands east toward Lightning Creek, and Lostine River Road from Fir Road south including all campgrounds. A Level 1 “Be Ready” is in effect from Freezeout south to the Pallette Ranch and Imnaha River Woods, and Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road.
Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires
There was low to moderate fire activity on the Sturgill Fire on the Labor Day holiday. Wildland Fire Modules, working in conjunction with Smokejumpers, implemented structure protection for private inholdings along the Minam River.
The Sturgill Fire has burned 14,262 acres and is zero percent contained, according to the Sept. 6 update. There are 33 personnel assigned to fight the fire, which is burning 15 miles southwest of Enterprise.
Firefighters will continue structure protection measures on Sept. 6 where needed. Additional resources and equipment will be assigned to the Sturgill Fire to complete a shaded fuel break along the Lostine River corridor.
The Nebo Fire, which is burning 21 miles southeast of Enterprise near Mount Nebo, has burned 7,832 acres and is zero percent contained. There are 81 personnel assigned to fight the fire.
Fire activity was low to moderate on Sept. 5. Crews and heavy equipment kept the fire west of the road system. Additional resources assisted with mastication and thinning along the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road (FSR 39) and Forest Service Road 200. Firefighters also implemented structure protection to Forest Service infrastructure, including the Lick Creek Campground.
Roadside mastication will continue along the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road (FSR 39) to the Canal Road on Sept. 6.
The Sturgill and Nebo fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, by contrast, are “managed” fires. That means officials are using a variety of tactics, monitoring the fires in some areas but taking actions, such as having helicopters drop water and dispatching firefighters on the ground, to try to limit the fires’ spread in certain directions.
Both the Sturgill and Nebo fires have surpassed the 2019 Granite Gulch Fire as the biggest in the Eagle Cap Wilderness since the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest instituted a policy allowing lightning fires to burn naturally. The Granite Gulch Fire burned about 5,500 acres in August and September 2019.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire, which is burning nine miles south of Lostine, has burned 153 acres. It is zero percent contained and there are two personnel assigned to the fire.
Fire activity was minimal on the Goat Mountain 2 Fire on Labor Day. Lookouts will continue to monitor the fire, and firefighters will take action to suppress the fire in Lostine Canyon if needed.
