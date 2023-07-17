ENTERPRISE — There have been plenty of discussions recently in Wallowa County about how to fix a shortage of affordable workforce housing.
The Wallowa County Education Service District is doing something about it.
Not that others aren’t, but the ESD has been taking steps to revamp the Wallowa Professional Building in Enterprise to begin creating apartments on the second floor of the building to serve as transitional housing for educators.
“We have the space opened up; we’ll have two apartments ready by the time school starts and the goal is to have four by the end of the school year,” ESD Superintendent Landon Braden said Wednesday, July 12.
In the works
The plan has been in the works for at least a couple of years, Braden said. In spring 2022, then-Superintendent Karen Patton and Patrick Patterson, president of Viridian Management, sought and received the support of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners for a plan to create a vocational training center in Enterprise. Viridian, part of Enterprise-based Chrisman Development, owned about two-thirds of the Professional Building and had its offices there.
Viridian and the ESD hoped to enter into a public-private partnership to obtain a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Rural Innovation (for a) Stronger Economy grant to purchase the former Mulligan Motors building, into which the ESD would move.
However, the grant didn’t come through and plans had to change.
Along with plans changing, so did some of the faces. Patton retired, succeeded by Rebecca Nordtvedt — who has since taken the post as superintendent of the Enterprise School District and who was succeeded by Braden. Patterson has moved to a different department and referred questions to Marsha Moore of Chrisman Development, but she did not immediately respond to requests for information.
Braden and Moore worked to find a new solution.
“The ESD exists to serve the districts,” Braden said. “They voiced some concerns about some needs in some very specific areas and that’s what led to that bigger project” of expanding the ESD’s facilities. “That project didn’t come to fruition due to the funding not coming through, but the need still existed.”
Housing, of course, was one of the biggest needs.
“We had to decide how we can still serve the (school) districts in those areas they told us they still needed help with and how we could do it with existing funding,” Braden said. “Housing’s a big one. All the districts have lost or have had rescinded acceptance of positions because they couldn’t find housing. That was a really, really big one.”
He said the ESD looked at smaller projects than buying the former Mulligan Motors, but the ones they looked at didn’t alleviate the need for housing.
“We looked at various commercial buildings but there weren’t very many,” he said. “We decided that the easiest and best way to move forward was to just buy this building that we’re in. Now, as a result, we occupy what used to be used for Viridian’s administrative offices. We’re building two (apartments) — right away ... two apartments upstairs.”
He said the two apartments are supposed to be ready for occupancy before school starts in the fall. Another two apartments are to be completed during the coming school year. CB Construction was to start work within a couple of days, he said.
Braden said the ESD received three separate grants to cover the cost of the transition. The lion’s share came from a federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant of $254,000. The ESD also received a Regional Educators’ Network grant of $132,000 and a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation, the latter aimed particularly at furniture and a special education assessment center.
Braden said Viridian donated about $20,000 worth of furniture — seven to 10 offices worth of desks and chairs.
“That was a huge cost saving to us,” he said.
Braden emphasized the critical nature of meeting the housing needs. He noted that educators are usually people who have earned college degrees, obtained state licensing and have student loans they have to pay off on salaries of $39,000-$42,000.
“There’s this realization among families in Wallowa County that, if we don’t start providing housing for working-class people, they’re going to start accepting the fact that our kids can no longer come home,” he said. “When you send them off to college, you’re sending them off knowing that they will not be able to afford to come back unless we start bridging that gap.”
Thus, the transitional housing the ESD is providing upstairs. He said the plan is to have one of the four apartments available for someone from the school districts in Enterprise, Joseph, Wallowa and the ESD.
“The two apartments we have already are preoccupied and they’re not even built yet,” he said.
In the buildingIn addition to the four apartments upstairs, several new facilities are scheduled to be constructed in the ground-floor area that has opened up with Viridian’s exit.
Among the most important is a professional development center that will accommodate about 50 teachers and administrators. Braden said such a center is critical to give educators a place to “stay up with the times” and keep their training current. Such training is necessary to remain current with state requirements.
“There’s no place in our schools to do this,” he said.
The ESD also is building an assessment center for special education staff, has an office for the use of Oregon State University staff, a speech and language pathologist, a licensed school counselor, a teacher on special assignment who takes on a variety of duties, a tech center and a fiscal center.
Teen drop-in centerBraden said one of the more exciting facilities being created in the revamped ESD is a teen drop-in center.
“We’re in the very early stages of having a teen drop-in center,” he said. “Every month, Dr. (Elizabeth) Powers facilitates this network of care meeting … where the people who provide them come together and talk about needs and help each other problem-solve meeting needs for families with kids.”
He talked about others in the community eager to help meet such needs.
“Aaron Maxwell, who’s leading one of those mentorship programs through Building Healthy Families, has mentioned that he has this list of people who want to be mentors but they’re struggling with things to do with kids.”
Braden said he hopes the ESD can provide some such activities.
“When I was a kid in Wallowa County, we had a pool, we had a bowling alley, we had youth darts in the basement of the Elks Lodge and we had a movie theater,” he said. “Now, none of those things exist anymore. When you talk about healthy activities for kids to do, we live in the great Pacific Northwest with a Mecca of outdoors activities, but not all kids are into those things; and we have a limited (weather) window. We have a lot of artsy things, but not all kids are into those. We want to start a conversation with Aaron about if there is a space, could we build a neat teen drop-in center. Building Healthy Families could provide the mentors and we’d provide the space.”
Braden said it’s unlikely they’ll bring back things from the past like a bowling alley or dart center, but possibly a room with a pool table, a foosball table, video games and a full kitchen where kids can learn to cook.
“The idea is a meeting place where the mentor and mentee can meet to build a relationship and connect,” he said.
What’s next?But the most pressing need remains housing and four units won’t single-handedly solve the problem.
“The two apartments we have already are preoccupied and they’re not even built yet,” Braden said. “The first thing people from outside the area do is they’ll Google where a job is and look at houses for sale in the area. It’s really hard to not get sticker shock when you see currently what’s for sale at the offered price right now.”
As for what’s next, Braden said the ESD isn’t settling for just four transitional apartments. It will keep looking into what’s possible and what’s available.
“We’ll build as many as we having funding for,” he said. “The reason I leave it open like that is we’re also having conversations with the Teachers Standards and Practices Commission, a licensing body for all teachers and administrators in the state. We have been approved to be an apprenticeship site for teaching. It’s a private program that has not existed before.”
