The Wallowa County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Council will have a public meeting to discuss and approve the STIF grant application at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse at 101 S. River St.
A second STIF Advisory Council meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, also in the Thornton conference room to adopt and submit the grant to the state for approval.
The meetings are open to the public, and a Zoom link will be available at www.ccno.org. For more information, contact the Wallowa County Commissioners Office at 541-426-4543, ext. 1130.
