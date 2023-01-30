ENTERPRISE — Nearly $10,000 was raised for college scholarships Thursday, Jan. 26, during the Wallowa County Stockgrowers’ annual fundraiser held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.

John Williams, treasurer for the Wallowa County Agriculture Resource Foundation, the 501(c)(3) group for the stockgrowers, said Friday the gross take was $12,215, having sold the dinners at $25 per adult and $20 for kids 12 and younger. However, he said, more donations are still coming in.

