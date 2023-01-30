From left, Wallowa County Stockgrowers President Tom Birkmaier and wife, Kelly, stand in line Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to get their prime rib dinners during a fundraiser at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
The 2023 Miss Agriculture Oregon, Dakota Delyria, of Enterprise digs in to her prime rib dinner Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, during a fundraiser for the Wallowa County Stockgrowers at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. Delyria will compete for the national title of Miss Agriculture USA later this year.
Randy Garnett, the head chef for the Wallowa County Stockgrowers' dinner and fundraiser, puts a slab of prime rib on the plate of Richard Underwood on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
John Williams, treasurer for the Wallowa County Agriculture Resource Foundation, clowns around Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, with an obstetrics sleeve to be used in a "heads or tails" game later that evening.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
ENTERPRISE — Nearly $10,000 was raised for college scholarships Thursday, Jan. 26, during the Wallowa County Stockgrowers’ annual fundraiser held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
John Williams, treasurer for the Wallowa County Agriculture Resource Foundation, the 501(c)(3) group for the stockgrowers, said Friday the gross take was $12,215, having sold the dinners at $25 per adult and $20 for kids 12 and younger. However, he said, more donations are still coming in.
He anticipated the stockgrowers will be able to offer $10,000-$12,000 in scholarships ranging from $2,000-$4,000.
“We open it up to all the high schools (in the county),” said Pete Schreder, chairman of the scholarship committee for the foundation. “Kids can apply, we review the applicants, we bring them in for an interview.”
Schreder, who also is the Oregon State University Agriculture Extension livestock range and natural resource agent for Wallowa County, said the amount raised and the number of applicants determine how many scholarships can be awarded and their size.
“We try to use up most of the money we make in that year,” he said. “Last year, we gave three scholarships. It just depends on the year.”
Williams said last year’s scholarships were $4,000 each. Jeff Parker, president of the board for the foundation, said over the past three years, $24,000 has been gifted to nine students. The scholarships ranged from $1,000 to $4,000.
“Most of the kids who apply have been accepted (in college),” Schreder said. “The check is sent to the university. If they don’t go to school, the money gets returned and we put it back in the pot and it goes to somebody else.”
At end of the current school year, high school seniors can start applying. By midsummer, the applications are in and the foundation awards the scholarships by fall, when school starts, he said.
Fitting for stockgrowers, the main entrée at the banquet was prime rib, cooked once again by Randy Garnett.
Tom Birkmaier, who serves as president of the stockgrowers until his term ends in August, discussed agriculture- and cattle-related issues with the crowd and apologized for the absence of a representative of the Graybeal Livestock Group, an insurance company that insures against drought, livestock risk protection and other insurance pertinent to stockgrowers.
He did, however, say that Graybeal added $20 each to the pies auctioned off as desserts. Williams said that significantly increased the take.
“The net from pies just from the pies was way up by a couple thousand dollars,” he said.
Williams said the fundraiser is the stockgrowers’ only event to raise money for the scholarships.
“This is it,” he said. “We always will take donations, but this is our fundraiser for the year.”
