From left, Karen and Karl Patton were named Cattlemen of the Year for 2023, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, by the Wallowa County Stockgrowers at their annual banquet at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. Also shown are the new president for the Wallowa County Stockgrowers, Deanna De Melo, and Mike Lathrop, a retired veterinarian and cattleman.
From left, Todd Nash, a past president of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers and current president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, and rancher Scott McClaran present the Grassmen of the Year award to Dennis and Marcia Sheehy at the Stockgrowers' annual banquet Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Rockjack-building winners, from left, Tom Birkmaier took first place and Harry Youren, of Emmett, Idaho, took second earlier Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at the Wallowa County Stockgrowers’ annual ranch rodeo. The trophies were made by Casey Tippett.
Legends in the Wallowa County ranching community — and on the dance floor — Marian and Mack Birkmaier kick up their heels even though they’re both in their 90s. Seen here Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, they’ve been dancing at the Wallowa County Stockgrowers gatherings ever since beginning of organization.
Janie Tippett/Contributed Photo
John Williams/Contributed Photo
Janie Tippett/Contributed Photo
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Stockgrowers are about more than growing livestock — and they proved it Saturday, Aug. 19, with a ranch rodeo, a dinner and an auction where they gave away thousands of dollars to worthy causes.
Some $22,000 was divided among seven college students, said Stockgrowers member John Williams. Some 250 rib steak dinners were served at the Cloverleaf Hall, believed to be a record.
Scholarship recipients included:
• Aubrina Melville, who received $5,000 from the Stockgrowers.
• Riley Masters, who received $4,000 from the Wallowa County Agriculture Resource Foundation Stockgrowers Memorial Scholarship and $1,000 from the Probert-Boucher Memorial Scholarship.
• Morgan Forney, who received $4,000 from the Stockgrowers.
• Deidre Schreiber, who received $4,000 from the Stockgrowers.
• Jacob Falk, who received $3,000 from the Stockgrowers.
• Willy Gibbs ,who received $1,000 from the Stockgrowers.
• Celilo Brun, who received $1,000 from the Stockgrowers.
Williams said there also was money raised for the “heifer scholarship,” in which a heifer is raised, bred and sold with the money going into an account to help a young person start raising a herd. More than $2,000 was raised for that scholarship.
“Every year we give away the money for them at whatever the market price is,” Williams said. “We teach them how to be cattlemen.”
The Stockgrowers also donated to locals running for state office. They include Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash, who also is president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and is seeking the state Senate seat being vacated by retiring Bill Hansell, and Will Lathrop, who grew up on a cattle ranch in Wallowa County and is running for state attorney general.
Williams said the Stockgrowers raised more than $500 for each of the candidates.
The Stockgrowers also honored their own, including Karen and Karl Patton, who were named Cattlemen of the Year for 2023.
Williams said they were so honored because they moved their ranch from being a basic commercial operation into genetics and improving the herd. They were crossbreeding with Simmentals and later switched to Charolais.
“They’ve been very successful balancing the herd’s nutritional needs with what Wallowa County has to offer,” Williams said.
The Grassmen of the Year award went to Dennis and Marcia Sheehy.
The 75-year-old organization also honored some of its senior members, such as Janie Tippett, who is looking forward to her 90th birthday celebration Sept. 9 at the Hurricane Creek Grange after a five-day float trip on the Snake River.
“I’ve always lived on a ranch; I never lived in the city,” she said.
She grew up doing 4-H, FFA and working a ranch alongside her husbands and children.
Tippett called the Stockgrowers part of the “wheels that keep our county running … so many volunteers.”
There also were local ranching legends Mack and Marian Birkmaier, who dazzled the crowd with their dancing despite their 90-plus years.
Their son, Tom, who operates the family ranch, once again won first prize in the rockjack-building contest, with Harry Youren, of Emmett, Idaho, taking second earlier in the day. The pair received trophies made by Casey Tippett.
New officers also were announced Saturday, as Tom Birkmaier stepped down after two years as association president. He was replaced by Deanna De Melo for the coming year.
Vice president will be Kevin McFadden and vice president at large is Devin Patton. Secretary is Pete Schreder for the coming year and treasurer is Cynthia Warnock.
