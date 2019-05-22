The Wallowa County Agricultural Resource Foundation announces the availability of their academic scholarships to local kids pursuing a career in an agriculture or related field. This is the Wallowa County Stockgrowers annual scholarship that has been in place since the early 1970s. This scholarship is offered to encourage participation in the field of agriculture. Funds for this scholarship include donations in memory and in honor of men and women who have contributed to the livestock industry in Wallowa County.
Last year $8,500 was awarded to five eligible applicants. These scholarships are very important in helping Wallowa County kids pursue their degrees. To be considered, a student must be enrolled in a school of agriculture, school of forestry, or other natural resource related area of study beyond the high school level; be a resident of Wallowa County and should have attended school in Wallowa County. Both graduating high school seniors and students presently enrolled in post high school programs at universities, community colleges, or trade schools are eligible for consideration, however, preference is given to applicants with at least college sophomore standing.
For a copy of the application or questions about the scholarship, email Caleb Howard (Caleb@landandwildlife.com) or John Williams (John.Williams.@oregonstate.edu). Up to $8,500 available for 2019. Deadline is July 1. Send applications to the Scholarship Committee, Wallowa County Agricultural Resource Foundation, c/o OSU Extension Service, 668 NW First Street, Enterprise, OR 97828.
