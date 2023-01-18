ENTERPRISE — A fundraising dinner to support Wallowa County Stockgrowers academic scholarships will be held by the Wallowa County Agricultural Resource Foundation, the Stockgrowers’ nonprofit arm, on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and younger.
The menu features a prime rib dinner catered by Apple Flat Catering. A dessert auction is scheduled as part of the event.
These scholarships are given to local students pursuing a career in an agriculture or a related field. The scholarship program has been in place since the early 1970s. Donations to this scholarship fund are tax-deductible.
The money raised from this event determines how much the foundation will be able to present in scholarships this fall. Last year $12,000 was given to three students. Over the past three years, the foundation has been able to award $24,000 to nine eligible applicants. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $4,000.
“These scholarships are very important in helping Wallowa County college students pursue their degrees,” said John Williams, foundation treasurer. “Money donated, in any amount, goes directly to the scholarship fund.”
He said the event is open to all.
“Everyone is invited to this prime rib dinner; you don’t need to be (with the) Wallowa County Stockgrowers to attend and enter into the fund and enjoy a great dinner, good fellowship and join your table in purchasing the dessert of your choice. Some of the finest cooks in Wallowa County donate desserts to be auctioned off as dessert to top off the great dinner.”
Williams said that people who are not able to attend, but would still like to support the scholarship, may send monetary donations foundation at 668 NW First St., Enterprise. For more information, contact Pete Schreder, scholarship chairman, at 541-219-0549 or Williams at 541-263-0485.
