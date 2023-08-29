ENTERPRISE — September is suicide prevention month, and the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness is working to raise awareness.
On Friday, Sep. 8, 2023, luminary bags will be placed on the steps and sidewalk from 7-9 p.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St. in Enterprise, as part of the center’s “Out of the Dark: Bring Light to Suicide Prevention” event.
Community members are invited to decorate their own luminary bag until Wednesday, Sept. 6 at workstations located across the county in the Wallowa Public Library, Enterprise Public Library, Joseph Public Library, M. Crow in Lostine, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, all three of the Winding Waters clinics in the county, Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, and the Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center.
On Sept. 8, people bring their decorated luminary bags to the courthouse to light them as a beacon of hope for suicide prevention month and to honor those who have died by suicide.
Amy Busch, Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness public relations and development director, said the event this year will be the third and that plans are to hold the event annually.
“The bags are placed down the front steps of the courthouse each year, and there are usually at least a couple hundred of them, so they line the sidewalk by that main road through town,” Busch said.
The luminary bags are white craft bags with messages of hope or remembrance written on them. At night time, the battery-operated lights shine through the bags and the messages on the bags pop out.
“The display gets bigger and bigger each year,” Busch said. “The community seems to enjoy it; it is a great way to bring awareness to the community, and also to honor our community members we have lost to suicide.”
For more information, call the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness at 541-426-4524 ext. 1031.
