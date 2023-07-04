Mike Midlo, the program director at Fishtrap, holds a friend outside the organization’s headquarters on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Midlo and Fishtrap are gearing up for Summer Fishtrap, a writers’ conference that includes free nightly readings featuring big-name authors. (The sculpture, a Fishtrap mascot of sorts, is by Steve Arment.)
When Mike Midlo, the program director of Fishtrap, builds the Summer Fishtrap schedule of evening readings, he likes to think of each evening as providing a “variety pack” of genres.
So any single night, for example, won’t feature only poets — which is, of course, not to say that he has anything against poetry.
On any given evening at Summer Fishtrap, he said, “you’ll hear maybe some poems, and you’ll hear some stories; you might hear some fiction, nonfiction, nature stories, kids’ stories.”
Regardless of the genre you might catch on any single evening at Summer Fishtrap, one thing is for sure, Midlo said: You’ll be listening to a master.
“These people are master storytellers,” Midlo said.
Summer Fishtrap begins at the Wallowa Lake Lodge on Monday, July 10 and runs through Sunday, July 16. The evening readings, which begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and run through Saturday night, are open to the public and are mostly free, except for a Friday night keynote address. (See the related story for schedule details.)
The readers at Summer Fishtrap are well-known authors who are spending their days at the lodge leading weeklong workshops. (Those workshops have long ago filled up with participants.)
But the evenings, Midlo said, bring a different vibe to the annual event.
“It’s great to see cars coming up to the lodge and people coming out with their blankets and getting ready to sit down and enjoy some stories,” he said.
The readings take place under a big tent that can accommodate some 200 people, to offer shelter to attendees in the event of rain sprinkles.
And the lodge, he said, is a major attraction in its own right.
“Those nights are really fun and the lodge has stepped up,” he said. “They provide just an enchanting experience there.”
The setting on the shores of Wallowa Lake also helps attract faculty members, generally big-name writers who in many cases come back year after year to participate.
“They want to come here,” Midlo said. “They can make a lot more money somewhere else. But they look forward to coming to this place.”
The theme of this year’s Summer Fishtrap is “Generations.” Once Fishtrap board members settle on a theme, Midlo and his colleagues start assembling the faculty for the summer conference, and they aim for the same sort of diversity that marks each night’s reading.
“I think what’s interesting about our workshops and the programs that Fishtrap has is the diversity of people in all ways,” Midlo said. “Age, gender, orientation, point of view politically — all of these different things. ... And my goal as program director is to get a diverse group of people together and hopefully spark some kind of understanding, a greater understanding on a subject that’s important to us all.”
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
