ENTERPRISE — The summer lunch program through Building Healthy Families is booming.
In the first four weeks, which is the midway point of the eight-week program, there have been 1,658 lunches distributed to youths at three locations throughout the county, an average of about 415 each week, according to Susie Polumsky, lunch program coordinator for BHF.
"Just as families rely on school lunches during the school year, summer lunches help families stretch their food budgets while providing nutritious healthy meals for their children," Polumsky said in an email to the Chieftain.
The program, which BHF has been running since 2016, started this year on June 14, and runs through Aug. 5.
"The Summer Lunch program has so many positive impacts. Not only does it put healthy meals into the hands of kids, it also provides an opportunity for positive connection, getting kids outside and building community," said BHF Executive Director Maria Weer. "It is definitely one of my favorite programs that Building Healthy Families offers."
Due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the lunches are being distributed in a grab-and-go fashion. She said each meal has to meet a required list of items: meat, grain, fruit, vegetables and milk.
A menu of what is coming each week is published, and Polumsky said BHF has been able to largely stick to the planned slate.
"This year the fruit has been a little tricky," she said, noting some supply-chain issues with fruit have led to changes in that portion of the menu.
Polumsky said the number of kids who pick up lunches at Enterprise City Park varies daily. On Wednesday, July 7, 30 youths had lunch in Enterprise through the program, and more than 100 were given out across the county. She said the highest number in one day at Enterprise this summer has been 56.
"It's a slower day here today, but some are like that," she said. "But we're getting kids food."
In all, 600 lunches have been distributed in Joseph, 544 in Enterprise and 514 in Wallowa.
Paul Schoeszler of Enterprise was with his daughters, Tessaray and Trinity, as the girls picked up their lunches Wednesday afternoon.
He said the girls usually get lunch there a couple times each week, and added it's a much healthier option.
"The benefit of it is (it's) organized, healthy food versus on-the-fly food" you would get from a deli, he said. "They love it."
Another benefit, he said, is "it's easy on anybody's pocket book."
Schools across the county also utilized the program to serve lunch to students who were in their summer enrichment programs.
"The school programs have increased the usage of the summer lunch program this year," she said.
Polumsky said many families — and children — are glad to have the option during the summer.
"I started doing this like three years ago. It's like 'What do you want to eat? What's your favorite food? This one little boy says, 'Whatever you feed me is my favorite thing,'" she said. "The families are really grateful to have this service is the message we get back."
Weer noted that while the USDA provides reimbursement for the program, food costs are the primary source of that refunding. Donations make up the difference.
"Staffing, transportation and activities require extra funding. Summer Lunch in the Park would not be possible without the amazing support of our community," she said. "Each year civic groups, partner agencies and individuals provide monetary donations that allow us to feed kids across Wallowa County."
