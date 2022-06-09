WALLOWA COUNTY — The summer months are a time of swimming, hanging out with friends and playing in the park for young people, but for some it can be a time of food insecurity as school lets out and their regular school lunch goes away. This is where the Summer Lunch In The Park Program, operated through Building Healthy Families, can help.
“For many children, summer lunch, like school lunches, is the only complete meal a child receives for that day. Summer lunches play an important role in providing nutritious meals for hungry children,” said Susan Polumsky, BHF food program coordinator.
The program serves free lunch to children 18 and younger at three different locations in Wallowa County from noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The program started June 13 and runs through Aug. 4. Lunch is served at the Joseph City Park, the Enterprise City Park and Wallowa City Park, off Highway 82.
One significant change this year is that the program requires that all lunches be consumed on-site. During the past two years, due to the COVID pandemic, meals were “grab and go.” Participants could pick up their meals and eat them off site; this is no longer the case.
BHF has been coordinating the program since 2016. The program serves 400-500 meals per week to county children. It is a federal program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The USDA reimburses us a predetermined price per meal served,” Polumsky said. “However, that does not cover all our costs including staff wages to prepare and serve the food. We do appreciate the donations we receive from the community to help support summer lunches.”
According to Polumsky, the meals are also required to meet certain nutritional specifications or BHF cannot receive reimbursement.
“Chicken strips, burritos and spaghetti are some of the favorites which must have a whole-grain component to be reimbursable. If we run out, we can serve PBJ’s (peanut butter and jelly sandwiches),” she said.
Volunteers are always needed and all servers are trained to make sure each child receives a nutritionally balanced meal.
“When I asked a child what meals he liked the best, he replied, ‘I like everything you serve,’” Polumsky said.
A press release issued by BHF stated that in 2019, 141 million meals and snacks for kids were provided through summer lunch programs when kids were out of school. Research shows that a lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins. Summer meal programs help fill the gap.
Some days there are also enrichment activities offered after lunch such as make-and-take-snacks, coloring sheets, games and other opportunities for engagement. A petting zoo is planned for sometime in July at all three sites.
For more information on the summer meal program, to volunteer or to donate in support of the meal program, contact BHF at 541-426-9411.
