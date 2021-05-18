Children in Wallowa County will not go hungry this summer just because school is out. Building Healthy Families and the Summer Meal Program will see that every child who wants one has a lunch.
The federal summer meal program begins June 14 at three sites — the east side of Evans Park in Wallowa, Enterprise Park and by the free library at the Joseph United Methodist Church parking lot in Joseph. The program runs four days a week, Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 5. Between 105 and 115 meals are served each week. The program is open to all children under age 18 regardless of income.
The program is sponsored by Building Healthy Families. Susan Polumsky, the agency’s USDA Food Program coordinator, said the process would follow the same system as last year — grab and go.
She explained that the meals are put in containers and then into a sack and people come to one of the sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. to pick up a meal and then leave.
“This controls the exact amount. There is no waste. Left over meals are given to families that have food needs, “she said.
She said she anticipates a return to eating in the park next year instead of grab and go meals. Also included in the grab and go lunches is a curriculum activity or some other information for the child or the family.
Prior to the pandemic, the summer meal program was still held in the parks, but children could sit down to eat their meal. Meals were premeasured, and a child had to take everything that was offered.
“The USDA food program requires that each child receive a balanced, nutritious meal that includes servings of meat, grain, fruit and milk,” she said. Also, meals could not be taken off premise due to food safety concerns. If a child did not want something, they could place one item on a “share table” — for example, a piece of fruit or a carton of milk for someone else to take.
Last year, Building Healthy Families spent over $9,000 on food to serve 3,088 meals to 3,052 children. Meals they would not have received otherwise.
“Families really depend on these meals,” said Polumsky.
Lunches can either be hot or cold. Menu items include hamburgers, turkey cheese sandwiches or tacos. Sides may include grapes, watermelon, grape tomatoes or broccoli and milk.
Polumsky said she asked one little boy if there was anything he especially liked about the lunches.
“He said, ‘I like everything that you serve,’” she said.
A press release supplied by Building Healthy Families stated that during the school year, nationally, more than 22 million children receive free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Program. Then, when school is out for the summer, many children no longer have access to even that one nutritious meal during the day.
Research has shown that a lack of drop in nutritious meals during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor school performance once school begins, stated the press release.
Flyers will be going to schools in the next several weeks advertising the program. If anyone needs more information or would like to support the summer meal program with a donation, they can contact Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411.
