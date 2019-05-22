Summer Shuttle Service Starts

The Community Connection Summer Shuttle bus service begins Friday, June 3, and runs through the summer. The service starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The cost during June is $1.50 for one trip, or $3 for an all-day pass. Beginning July 1, local service to Wallowa, Enterprise, and Joseph will be free. Community Connections Inter-city Service to LaGrande runs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
The cost is $5 one-way or $10 round-trip. Bus schedules are available through Community Connection, local grocery stores, Winding Waters clinic, and other businesses and locations in Joseph, Enterprise, and Wallowa. You may also find the schedules at the Community Connections website: CCNO.org. For additional information, please call Community Connections at 541-426-3840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.