Erl McLaughlin, of 65708 Sunrise Road just outside of Enterprise, is well-known for his collection of vintage farm and ranch machinery. On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, McLaughlin will host his annual public show. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo

ENTERPRISE — Travel back in time on Saturday, Aug. 5, when Sunrise Iron opens its doors to the public during its annual open house, hosted by owner Erl McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has spent nearly four decades acquiring antique tractors and is well-known for his collection.

