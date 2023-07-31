Erl McLaughlin, of 65708 Sunrise Road just outside of Enterprise, is well-known for his collection of vintage farm and ranch machinery. On Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, McLaughlin will host his annual public show. Admission is free, although donations are accepted.
ENTERPRISE — Travel back in time on Saturday, Aug. 5, when Sunrise Iron opens its doors to the public during its annual open house, hosted by owner Erl McLaughlin.
McLaughlin has spent nearly four decades acquiring antique tractors and is well-known for his collection.
When McLaughlin finds an antique tractor in need of extensive repairs, he works to restore it to its former glory, even down to trying to match the paint to its original color, a difficult task when the rust is extensive.
When he is available Saturday during the open house, McLaughlin will show people around the museum and tell them about the history of some of his tractors and other farm equipment, though people are also welcome to explore on their own.
“The oldest tractor that I have around here is probably the 1915 Case,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin got started collecting and restoring tractors in 1983 because of the long winters in Enterprise and no longer needing to tend to livestock. But he said he’s not just focused on tractors anymore.
“I am widening my horizons a little bit,” he said. “There will be something for just about everyone to enjoy. There is more than just tractors.”
The open house will last all day and is free to attend. Donations are welcomed but not required.
Sunrise Iron is located at 65708 Sunrise Road, about five minutes outside of Enterprise.
People who are interested in touring Sunrise Iron but can’t make it to the open house on Aug. 5, can Erl McLaughlin at 541-263-0755 to schedule a private tour.
