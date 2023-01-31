A recent survey completed by more than 1,000 people indicates strong support for an indoor aquatics facility in Wallowa County, advocates for the project say.

The survey, conducted by Ballard*King & Associates, on behalf of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa Memorial Hospital, aimed to assess community sentiment regarding an aquatic and recreational facility. Ballard*King is a Colorado-based recreation-consulting firm that was hired by the Center for Wellness and the Wallowa hospital to work on the project.

