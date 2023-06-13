ENTERPRISE — Working Homes, the workforce housing initiative started by the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources, is asking county residents to weigh in on the county’s housing needs.
The organization has set up an online survey form that asks respondents to answer a variety of questions about housing — whether they prefer to own or rent, for example, and what sort of features are most important to them.
Results from the survey will be featured in a town meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at Hearts for Health, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. The meeting is tentatively set to begin at 6 p.m.
And the results will be useful to Working Homes as the organization assesses community needs for workforce housing — generally defined as housing that’s affordable for households in the county making between 60% and 120% of the area median income, roughly $46,800 to $93,600 a year.
The lack of affordable workforce housing in Wallowa County is a big issue for employers, who say they’re having a hard time finding employees because prospective workers can’t find a place to live they can afford.
Nils Christoffersen, the executive director of Wallowa Resources, said Monday, June 12 that the survey gives Working Homes the chance to gather feedback about what steps it can take to address the issue.
“There’s a real need to be addressed and we’re just trying to contribute to that solution,” he said.
Although the survey is open to all comers, Sara Miller, the deputy director of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, said it was particularly important that people who need housing in the county fill it out.
“If you’re somebody who fits in that category and is looking for housing, please, please do the survey,” she said.
Flyers announcing the survey have been mailed to county residents, but a glitch caused a delay in the mailing, Christoffersen said. As of Monday, he said, about 120 responses had been received, but organizers are hoping for considerably more. The survey will remain online until June 23, he said.
All survey responses are anonymous, and any identifying information that respondents choose to share will not be released.
Tentative plans for the June 27 meeting include offering an overview of the survey results, answering questions that Working Homes has received from the community and possibly a general discussion about the design concepts that the organization is exploring.
Plans are to have a livestream version of the meeting available for online participants.
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.