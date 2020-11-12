A Transportation Advisory Council meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in the Community Connection conference room at 702 NW. 1st St. in Enterprise. The meeting is open to the public, and COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Input, comments and questions concerning public transportation are welcome.
