WALLOWA -- Tamkaliks is back.
After a hiatus of two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of Native American culture will return to its Nez Perce Homeland location in Wallowa to commemorate 30 years of friendship and homecoming.
Tamkaliks begins Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. with a memorial ceremony and continues until Sunday, July 24. Important ceremonies include a veterans’ ceremony and dance, events acknowledging murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls, and an event acknowledging the abuses of Native children at residential boarding schools. In between there will be social and contest dancing, vendors selling food, a horse parade and other fun contests.
Nancy Crenshaw, a board member of the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland project and a founding member of the Tamkaliks event, said it is very significant.
"It shows the homecoming and learning about the culture. It’s a chance for people to come and make new friends,” she said.
During the two years Tamkaliks was not held, Crenshaw said she was very sad and missed it.
"I made a lot of friends. I missed the spiritual joy I felt during the celebration,” she said.
The whole point of Tamkaliks, Crenshaw stressed, is that it is a joining of cultures.
“Sunday is the friendship feast with buffalo, salmon and elk," she said. "People are totally encouraged to come. It’s truly a celebration.”
People are asked to bring a dish to share at the friendship feast.
Crenshaw wants people to come out and support the vendors and watch the dancing which is supported with sponsorships. The sponsors present the prize money following the competition. There is also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.
Tamkaliks is an intertribal celebration, Crenshaw said.
“Any tribes that want to come can," she said. "It’s a homecoming. One year some guys from Kansas came. It was fun.”
For first time attendees of Tamkaliks, some things to remember include awareness of Native culture and practices. During the memorial ceremony, pictures are not allowed. The master of ceremonies will announce this before-hand. Observers are asked to sit quietly. At other times, Crenshaw said, pictures are welcome, but it is always polite to ask first.
“They are proud of their regalia,” she said.
Tamkaliks began in 1990 when a coalition of tribal people, community leaders and interested people in Wallowa decided to do a pow-wow. Crenshaw and her husband, Terry, a high school history teacher, were two of those people. She said at the heart of it was wanting to welcome the Nez Perce back to the Homeland.
The current location of Tamkaliks is approximately 320 acres and includes a farmhouse that is in the process of renovations where Native people can come and stay. It is also available for workshops. Camping is free during Tamkaliks, but certain areas are traditionally used by regular attendees, so Crenshaw asks potential campers to check-in with the Tamkaliks office -- located on the grounds during the celebration -- before choosing a camping spot.
The Tamkaliks celebration is alcohol and drug free, and guns are prohibited at the celebration or on the grounds.
"Everybody’s welcome," Crenshaw said. "Bring your best self. Come out of this pandemic. Have some fun and come together. There is a lot of fun stuff to do.”
For more information on Tamkaliks, contact the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland office in Wallowa at 541-886-3101 or visit the website at info@nezpercewallowa.org.
