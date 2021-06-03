WALLOWA — The annual Tamkaliks Rummage Sale is set to begin Friday, June 4, in Wallowa, and run through Sunday, June 6.
Fry bread, bison chili and baked goods will be for sale to-go, along with other rummage items. The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the Tamkaliks Scholarship, which are awarded to a local graduating senior and a Native student each year.
The sale is at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Rd. in Wallowa — which is just past the powwow grounds on the left.
The schedule is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
To donate items for the sale, call 541-398-1112 to schedule a drop-off time.
To donate to the scholarship fund, visit wallowanezperce.org, mail funds to P.O. Box 15, Wallowa OR 97885, or donate in person at the sale.
