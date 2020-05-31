It may not seem the most chivalrous thing to do, but nine Wallowa County citizens are riding to the rescue of Wallowa County’s troubled, financially strapped recycling center. Led by Peter Ferre and Randi Jandt, the newly-organized Wallowa County Recycling Task Force (WCRTF) has offered to help the county optimize its return on recycled materials, and also provide better signage and community education, as well as volunteers to provide help and guidance for county residents when they bring materials to recycle. “We want to help educate everyone about what can be recycled, how to separate the materials correctly, and also how to market and transport it for sales,” Ferre said.
It’s often said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. But like any commodity, the value of recycled materials fluctuates. The county center stopped accepting tin cans and aluminum because their market value plummeted. Ditto for glass and for most kinds of plastics. “One of the challenges,” Ferre said, “is that in the current marketplace where counties sell materials, the prices are really low. We live in a remote place. So right now, for tin cans, it costs more to truck the bales of crushed cans to a buyer than they are worth.” Glass bottles have similar problems. “You can recycle a glass bottle ‘til the end of time,” Ferre said. “But it’s not worth anything in the market now. That means that for now, glass just isn’t recyclable. So we are working on some new, local solutions—glass can be made into road fill and other things.” Newly manufactured (virgin) plastic, he noted, is so cheap now, that the market for most recycled plastics has largely evaporated.
In a recycling market where the margin between being a saleable recyclable or just solid waste is razor thin, the fact that well meaning residents contribute the wrong kinds of plastics (only numbers 1 and 2 are presently marketable) and a few folks deposit both their recycling and their garbage in the recycling bins, increases operational costs, lowers prices received for materials, and adds to the financial angst of making recycling work here. To stay within budget, the county commission was considering opening the center only two days per week.
But recycling is increasingly important. Not only does it save trees and petroleum, but it also extends the life of the county’s aging landfill. When the recycling center started about 30 years ago, only 6% of the waste was diverted from landfill to recycling. Recently, it’s been as high as 21%. While that’s still shy of the state average of 41%, it’s helpful. The estimated cost of closing our existing landfill, when that day comes, is about $2.5 million according to the task force’s estimate. And the expense of certifying and opening a new one would be much higher.
Running the recycling center is a significant county expense. For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the county’s recycling expenses were close to $100,000, including $70,000 for one full-time employee to manage the center, and other operating expenses, including equipment repair. The county estimates 2019-2020 income from recyclables should be about $20,000. But according the WCRTF figures, thru April, it has amounted to only about $2,000. The group believes the county should treat the recycling center like a public service, rather than trying to generate enough income through sales to cover its expenses.
To keep the Recycling Center open and running more smoothly, WCRTF has proposed to work under county direction to improve its efficiency and marketing. These measures would include developing an education and outreach program to inform and engage local residents, writing grants to support operations and improvements, involving schools more fully as partners in recycling, providing improved signage at the center as well as volunteers who can answer questions, assisting in transportation of materials for recycling to buyers, including West Rock in Hermiston, and helping the county engage in savvy and timely marketing of recyclable materials.
On May 18 WCRTF presented their proposal to the county commission, and was met with a very favorable response. “We’ve essentially asked for a year to show the county that we can help them make a difference,” Ferre said.
The commission will vote on accepting the proposal on Wednesday, June 3.
